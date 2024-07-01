Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 32,354 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,546,000 after acquiring an additional 243,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,974,000 after acquiring an additional 177,907 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after acquiring an additional 53,398 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.17. 285,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,759. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.99. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $45.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

