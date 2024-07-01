Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 162.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.22. 576,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,718. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.14. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

