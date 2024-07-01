Diversified Trust Co Invests $1.62 Million in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $380.06. The company had a trading volume of 48,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.81. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $333.65 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

