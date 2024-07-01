Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Increases By 13.2%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
JIAXF stock remained flat at $2.02 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Jiangxi Copper has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.47.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
