Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading 14.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.3% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). Approximately 1,821,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 604% from the average daily volume of 258,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Specifically, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,125 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,255.87). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,083 shares of company stock valued at $293,937. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Monday.

Pharos Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.89. The stock has a market cap of £100.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.11, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

