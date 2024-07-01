Diversified Trust Co Buys 24,850 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $1,861,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,611,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $34.92. 1,270,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,849,589. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

