Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Update

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 6,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Core & Main Stock Down 0.2 %
CNM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main
Insider Transactions at Core & Main
In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $232,158.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,704,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,416.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,067. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Core & Main
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $69,282,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $13,085,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 286,513 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Core & Main
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.