Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Calbee Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBCFF remained flat at $22.81 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. Calbee has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

