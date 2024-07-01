Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Calbee Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBCFF remained flat at $22.81 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. Calbee has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $22.81.
About Calbee
