Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Update

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,152,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 161,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.88. 37,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $791.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

