Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,577. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

