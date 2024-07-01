Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

