StakeWise Staked ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $126.20 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,542.74 or 0.05638960 BTC on exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $126.20 million and approximately $328,446.52 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,622 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,600.74633496. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,559.70141148 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $278,018.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

