Wrapped CRO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.94 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $86.94 million and $1.39 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 945,162,553 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 945,162,553.448811. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09272263 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,808,226.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.