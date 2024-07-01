CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Update

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the May 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 962,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CVR Energy stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,474. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 246,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

