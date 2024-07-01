DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the May 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
DTM traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $70.23. 103,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,812. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.74.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
