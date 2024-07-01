Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $29,337.75 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00078618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00023700 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010781 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,516.20 or 0.61118449 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

