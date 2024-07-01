Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,973 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 206.0% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $206,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $70.57. 3,050,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,922,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

