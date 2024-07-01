Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,084,792. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.