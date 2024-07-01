Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.92. The stock had a trading volume of 898,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,645. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

