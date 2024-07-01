Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

