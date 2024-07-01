Diversified Trust Co Has $1.93 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $430.15. 560,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,105. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $206.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

