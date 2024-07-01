Diversified Trust Co Acquires 4,623 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC raised its position in Clorox by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 78.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $134.87. 251,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.79. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

