The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Trimmed by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,514 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 718,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,893,000 after purchasing an additional 103,481 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,199,808 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,720 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,364,105 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $476,762,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,401,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $124,587,000 after purchasing an additional 70,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.39.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,252. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $111.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

