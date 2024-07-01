Diversified Trust Co Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,239 shares of company stock worth $2,953,588 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

