Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after buying an additional 787,113 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,517,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,443,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,284.1% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 377,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,004,000.

SCHO stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $47.92. 592,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

