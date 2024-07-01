Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its position in Okta by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.82. 512,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,469. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.