AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Reduced by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $165.91. 209,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

