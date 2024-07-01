Diversified Trust Co Purchases 3,642 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $151,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $467.12. 166,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

