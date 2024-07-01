Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $4.82. 2,872,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.00. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.30.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,934.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,934.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,587 shares of company stock worth $422,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

