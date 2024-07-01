MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 191.29% from the company’s current price.
MicroVision Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of MVIS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 327,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.04. MicroVision has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.76.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About MicroVision
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
