MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 191.29% from the company’s current price.

MicroVision Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MVIS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 327,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.04. MicroVision has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

About MicroVision

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 159,561 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 23,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 75,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in MicroVision by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.