Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Marriott International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Argus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.33. 448,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.24 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

