S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $486.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $482.00 to $486.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.33.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

SPGI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $446.44. The company had a trading volume of 359,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.