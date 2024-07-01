Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Underweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

View Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCID traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,748,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,848,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.