Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 112.12% from the stock’s previous close.

EVE Trading Down 18.5 %

NYSE EVEX traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,121. The firm has a market cap of $888.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.37. EVE has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that EVE will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Eve Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:EVEX Free Report ) by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

