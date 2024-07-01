Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 112.12% from the stock’s previous close.
EVE Trading Down 18.5 %
NYSE EVEX traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,121. The firm has a market cap of $888.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.37. EVE has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that EVE will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EVE
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.