Ouster’s (OUST) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Ouster Price Performance

NYSE OUST traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. 286,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,612. The company has a market capitalization of $436.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ouster has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ouster will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,032.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $371,170. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

