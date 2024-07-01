Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $454.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $424.00 to $454.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $420.08. 184,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,436. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $428.79.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,283,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,867,000 after buying an additional 119,450 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after buying an additional 1,678,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,198,000 after buying an additional 126,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,502,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,850,000 after purchasing an additional 229,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

