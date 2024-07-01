Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 19.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $500.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The firm has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

