Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Mirador Capital Partners LP’s 6th Largest Position

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,158,162. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $187.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.84.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,026 shares of company stock worth $24,026,243. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.