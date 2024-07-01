Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires 364 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.58. 321,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,883. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

