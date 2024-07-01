Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 2,874 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.32. 8,494,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,448,402. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.55 and its 200-day moving average is $200.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

