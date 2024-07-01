Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock remained flat at $49.42 during trading hours on Monday. 2,633,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,520,207. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.