iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.
iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.05. 7,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $267.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.
About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF
The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.