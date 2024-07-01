The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Shares of HD opened at $344.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

