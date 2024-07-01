Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 702 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.8% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

QQQ opened at $479.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.