White Wing Wealth Management Buys 1,918 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

White Wing Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 7.8% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $479.11 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $487.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.