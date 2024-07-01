Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $924,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $479.11 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $487.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

