iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.