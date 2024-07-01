RHS Financial LLC Sells 495 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.01. 451,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

