RHS Financial LLC Invests $311,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 33,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 81,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

MUB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.