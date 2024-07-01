Oasys (OAS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.28 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Oasys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a market capitalization of $105.35 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04815566 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $955,534.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

